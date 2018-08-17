2018 MTV VMAs will air without a host

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are going solo.

Monday night’s show will air without a proper host, a representative for MTV confirmed. It’s not the first time the VMAs opted out of a traditional emcee. Katy Perry took over the reigns last year after a similarly hostless show in 2016. Back in 2011, a series of high-profile presenters stepped in to steer the program (Remember Lady Gaga as the iconic Jo Calderone?).

Luckily, Jennifer Lopez won’t have to worry about handing herself the Video Vanguard Award (although, given her work ethic, she’d find a way). The list of VMAs’ presenters includes Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Millie Bobby Brown and Amandla Stenberg.

This year, Cardi B leads the way with 10 nominations, followed by music royalty Jay-Z and Beyoncé with eight nominations for their video “APES**T.” Childish Gambino is a close third with seven nominations. The VMAs are back in New York for the first time in nine years at Radio City Music Hall.

The show airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.