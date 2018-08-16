Celebrities pay tribute to Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin

Stars are paying tribute to the Queen of Soul following Aretha Franklin’s death Thursday at the age of 76.

Reports that the beloved singer, 76, was gravely ill surfaced earlier in the week before the news of her passing was confirmed by her family on Thursday morning. A statement released by her loved ones described Franklin as “the matriarch and rock of our family” and went onto say her her death was “one of the darkest moments of our lives”.

Starting out as a gospel singer, Franklin rose to fame in the 1960s, wowing audiences with her powerful and incomparable vocals. She remains one of the most successful musicians of all time, with 73 titles on Billboard’s Hot 100 and 100 entries on Billboard’s R&B singles chart. Her best known song is perhaps her cover of Otis Redding’s classic Respect, as well as other hits such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “Think.” She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1979, and was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Fans of the legendary singer shared statements and took to social media to pay their respects to the late Franklin, including many celebrities. See a selection of the tributes below.

Rest in peace Aretha. ❤ pic.twitter.com/QT7HeY5SIf — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

Aretha. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 16, 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) August 16, 2018

The world won’t be the same without you in it.

You will always have our utmost respect. #RipArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/0DMI3PZfjI — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 16, 2018

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

“this morning we lost an icon a legend a voice a musician an activist: her soul lives on may you sleep in heavenly peace ms. franklin ” 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/eCpKBXMoHB — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) August 16, 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2018

Feeling overwhelmingly sad. Thank you Aretha Franklin for the gift of your voice and your soul. Rest in peace. — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me….she will be missed by the world. pic.twitter.com/74VM9IYejI — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) August 16, 2018

The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/R2lxjXwDO8 — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) August 16, 2018

Rest In Peace, Queen pic.twitter.com/57rZh8vHza — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 16, 2018

Thank you #ArethaFranklin for making #Detroit look and sound good.. you will be missed but your music will last forever #detroitallday — Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 16, 2018

RIP @ArethaFranklin . What a colossal loss. Thanks for the joy and inspiration you gave to the world. #TheQueenofSoul #genius — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) August 16, 2018

We lost a good one.

RIP Aretha and thank you for all the love and light you shared with us. https://t.co/EzGUmCeU0v — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) August 16, 2018

Rest In Peace, to the Queen. https://t.co/1fjALDPzTP — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) August 16, 2018

this is truly a sad day. rest peacefully queen. icon. my sincere condolences to her family. #ArethaFranklin — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) August 16, 2018

“Looking out on the morning rain

I used to feel so uninspired

And when I knew

I had to face another day

Lord, it made me feel so tired

Before the day I met you

Life was so unkind

But you’re the key to

My peace of mind.”

Her voice/swagger was peerless.

Thank you, #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5gp0OP10Jf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 16, 2018

R E S P E C T — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 16, 2018

#rip R E S P E C T to the queen of soul. Thankful to have been in the presence of such greatness 🙏🏼⭐️🙌🏼 https://t.co/SsbWi2K2zb — Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) August 16, 2018

We Will Always Love You Aretha We Will Always Speak Your Name And Give RESPECT. ~Lish and Debbie 💕💐 #arethafranklin pic.twitter.com/kUFoqoMxiA — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) August 16, 2018

Remember when she stepped in last minute for Pavarotti at the Grammys and just shook us all to our core and made us question the universe by singing Nessun Dorma? #RipArethaFranklin https://t.co/Fg5tbxpl9R — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 16, 2018

ARETHA!!! So many legends gone. RIP to this brilliant game changer. — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) August 16, 2018

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin was the only thing I wanted to listen to in the car growing up. I always asked my mom to put her on. Rest In Peace, Queen if soul. An irreplaceable legend! — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) August 16, 2018

My all-time favorite Aretha Franklin song. A gifted singer and musician. May she forever rest. https://t.co/dCsz9MwZs4 — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) August 16, 2018

A mix of profound sadness with immense joy on the passing of @arethasings the #queenofsoul Sadness for the silence of one of the most moving and influential voices of the 21st century. Joy for having been blessed to know her. pic.twitter.com/1idUqUMsCw — Al Roker (@alroker) August 16, 2018

I remember thinking I wanted her to sing forever and that the game didn’t need to happen. And The Coat. Was. Everything. #ARETHAFRANKLIN: Thanksgiving Day National Anthem. https://t.co/v0iuRQOi2k via @YouTube — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 16, 2018

we love you Aretha!! 💙 rest in peace Queen 💙 — Chilombo (@JheneAiko) August 16, 2018

What a gift your voice was to this world and will forever continue to be #ArethaFranklin You will be GREATLY missed. My heart breaks knowing that you are gone… only from physical form though. You and your voice will live on and inspire for eternity! #QueenOfSoul — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) August 16, 2018

R E S Peace @ArethaFranklin — Louie Anderson (@LouieAnderson) August 16, 2018

RESPECT. Her legendary voice came straight from God. Now her soul is with Him. Thank you Aretha. 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Zhm1faBhX1 — Fergie (@Fergie) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin 💔💔💔😩😢 — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) August 16, 2018

Hearing the news of her passing has left me in tears but I’m grateful to God that I got to share this smile with her. Thank you Aretha Franklin for leaving such an incredible legacy for generations among generations to stand on. May you Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/S9c9po1z3j — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) August 16, 2018

RIP #ArethaFranklin You paved the way for so many. #QueenOfSoul — Lori Loughlin (@LoriLoughlin) August 16, 2018

RIP to the Queen of Soul. @ArethaFranklin – Everytime I hear a big thunder clap, I know that is you belting with the angels. — Billy Gilman (@BillyGilman) August 16, 2018

🎵You make me feel like a natural woman 🎵 👑 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/1F0yN86Ms0 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 16, 2018

In Moonlight, there’s only one song that plays twice, in two different time periods — ETERNAL ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XX2ZHHssbt — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 16, 2018

Oh, Aretha. https://t.co/b7h8AtwgpL — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) August 16, 2018

Sad sad day in the world of music. My playlists will be tinged with sadness from now on #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul #rip — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin. I will always know and be in awe of the power and beauty of your voice. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 16, 2018

Here’s to the greatest voice of all ♥️ Thank you, Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/bzkwfWFWWl — James Bay (@JamesBayMusic) August 16, 2018

We have lost the greatest singer of our time. As a songwriter, I know personally how meaningful a gifted interpreter of material can be. No one can replace her. – Billy Joel pic.twitter.com/7QZQ1IzSD8 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) August 16, 2018

The world lost an incredibly talented woman today. Rest In Peace, @ArethaFranklin… your legacy and music will forever inspire us and future generations 💛 pic.twitter.com/me6FiFo1lM — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 16, 2018

Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018

“From the time that Dinah Washington first told me that Aretha was the ‘next one’ when she was 12-years old until the present day, Aretha Franklin set the bar upon which every female singer has and will be measured. And she did it with the professionalism, class, grace and humility that only a true Queen could. I treasured every moment that we spent together from working in the recording studio, to performing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, or simply hanging in the kitchen, and I will miss her dearly. RIP Ree-Ree. You will reign as the Queen forever.” — said Quincy Jones.

“Aretha Franklin and I have been friends and label mates for more than sixty years. I adored her and I know the feelings were mutual. While I’m heartbroken that she’s gone I know she’s in the Lord’s arms and she’s not in pain or suffering anymore from the damn cancer that took her away from us. I’m going to hope, pray and count on the fact that I will see her again sometime. Rest in the Lord’s arms in love, Re.” — Sam Moore

Watching Aretha Franklin perform at the White House, and on so many other occasions, made time stand still. @BarackObama and I are holding Aretha’s family in our hearts right now. She will forever be our Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/NhHsbKijpl — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 16, 2018

Whether it was Gospel, Blues, Jazz, R&B, Pop,or Civil Rights, Aretha Franklin was the greatest gift and the voice of a generation. She could turn any song into a hymn. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but that band in heaven just got our Angel

Rest In Peace Aretha — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 16, 2018

Rest In Peace Aretha You were always so lovely to me and my tv staff and always a real big deal!!!! We will miss you !! — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) August 16, 2018

Rest with the angels you beautiful queen. We will always remember the way you made us feel✨ pic.twitter.com/zX6HDrF2kF — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) August 16, 2018

rest in power Queen 👑 your legacy will never be forgotten 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/NOQy7E2CdY — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 16, 2018

I'm saddened to learn that Aretha Franklin has passed.The most soulful and inspirational singer of our time. / Je suis attristée d'apprendre le décès d’Aretha Franklin. La chanteuse la plus inspirante de notre époque. – Céline xx…

📸 : Kevin Mazur https://t.co/3Tz7G2W205 pic.twitter.com/Q5DtmJ1IVa — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin is the reason why I sing from that part deep inside of me that few could ever reach. She was my favorite and will always be. What a gift she has left all of us with her musical footprints. There will never be another like her. She was truly special. #QueenOfSoul — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 16, 2018

i have so many fav aretha franklin moments (stepping in for pavarotti at 1998 grammys, leaving carole king flabbergasted at 2015 kennedy center honors, 2009 obama inauguration, etc) – but a very niche fav moment that infiltrated my everyday vernacular: gowns, beautiful gowns — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) August 16, 2018

rest in peace Aretha 😢 — el-p (@therealelp) August 16, 2018

Every note, every riff, every scream was so intentional and perfectly executed. What a musician. What an instrument. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

I have loved Aretha Franklin’s music my entire life, and her music has played in our audience for 15 years. My heart goes out to her family. #RESPECT #QueenofSoul — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 16, 2018

Amidst all the vitriol and rancor surrounding us… today, thinking about Aretha, listening to her music, it helps us transcend to a higher place. A more honest place. Her voice feels like we’re being hugged. Rest now, Ms. Franklin. The Queen of Soul will help cleanse our souls. — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) August 16, 2018

All my love to the Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin paved the way for so many of us in music. Her voice & legacy will never be forgotten. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/HbLnVTVaTu — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) August 16, 2018

Look how beautiful a life can be. Thank you, Aretha! pic.twitter.com/GpYGrq75mh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 16, 2018

So sad to hear about #ArethaFranklin passing. An extraordinary artist who used her talent to lift up others around her. Rest In Peace to the #QueenofSoul. pic.twitter.com/tAo6CDnBYJ — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 16, 2018

Iconic. Beyond any level of fierce. The way she brought Obama to tears, tossed her fur coat to the ground, and effortlessly hit every single note with so much passion and love for the sound. https://t.co/nncoLpaoIq — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) August 16, 2018

you existed on another level.

singer. songwriter. activist. powerhouse. goodnight, queen. pic.twitter.com/s6jSUWPDlu — matt nathanson (@mattnathanson) August 16, 2018

This is Aretha Franklins letter to a writer at the N.Y. Post after she wrote she was too bosomy to wear a dress. She will be missed, but my god, what a gift she shared with us. pic.twitter.com/3hqEIY0OTc — James Corden (@JKCorden) August 16, 2018

You’ve given us timeless music that will forever live in our hearts. You were truly one of a kind. May you Rest In Peace Beautiful Queen. #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/tSXoSjAg0J — Ciara (@ciara) August 16, 2018

Rest In Peace, Aretha Franklin. You were a true legend and inspiration. Your music will live on, but we will miss you every day ❤️ — Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) August 16, 2018

Queen watching you in this moment celebrate your birthday I thanked God for blessing me with the gift of Aretha. You taught me the meaning of “Young, Gifted and Black” and you taught all people RESPECT. My heart hurts but the faith we often discussed is comfort as tears flow. pic.twitter.com/ybJZlrt0Sc — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers' singer. The greatest singer and musician of my lifetime. The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend. pic.twitter.com/QD9pxvGLLh — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 16, 2018