Aerosmith announces Las Vegas residency: 'We’ll bring you into Aerosmith world'

“We decided to do Vegas,” Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler announced on the Today show on Wednesday morning live from Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, The Who, Backstreet Boys, and Lady Gaga have all had Las Vegas residencies, and now it’s time for the Demon of Screamin’ and his band to join the Sin City ranks with the “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas Residency.

The stint kicks off on April 6, 2019 at Park Theater at Park MGM, and Citi ticket pre-sales will commence Monday before public sales on Friday. Dates, VIP packages, and more ticket sale info can be found on Ticketmaster and Aerosmith’s websites.

“We want to bring a show in there we really can’t do when on the road, on a regular tour. So we want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith, but has a whole other element to it that we haven’t been able to do before,” guitarist Joe Perry said.

“We’ll bring you into Aerosmith world, the history behind our almost 50 years of being together,” drummer Joey Kramer added, “As you walk into the Park Theater in Vegas, you’re gonna walk into Aerosmith world.”