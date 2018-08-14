New Kids on the Block to celebrate 30th anniversary of breakout album Hangin' Tough with special performance

New Kids On The Block are coming to a block near you — if you live in Harlem that is!

On Tuesday, the Boston band announced that to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakout hit album Hangin’ Tough, they will take to the stage at Harlem’s Apollo Theater for a special one-night engagement. The group is set to come together on Oct. 7, marking the first time they’ve returned to the famous theater since they debuted “Please Don’t Go Girl” at the Apollo’s notoriously tough amateur night — a performance that ultimately launched the Kids to superstardom.

Hangin’ Tough was the second album released by the group in 1988, after their debut failed to gain much commercial success. It produced hits such as “Please Don’t Go Girl,” which became the group’s first top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” and “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”, the group’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fan Club pre-sale for the performance starts Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.