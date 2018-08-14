Ezra Miller and Oliver Ignatius explore planetary break ups on new track 'sadtown'

When he’s not starring in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald or dressing like Toadette, actor Ezra Miller plays music, specifically in the Brooklyn trio Sons of an Illustrious Father. This time, though, he’s trying something a little different by releasing a song under his own name for the first time.

“sadtown,” a collaboration with musician and producer Oliver Ignatius, sees the two artists coming together for a downtempo, string-heavy tune about the effect humans have on our planet.

“We gave ourselves a basic prompt, which was to write a pop song that was understandable and relatable as a love-lost ballad, but that was actually about the ecological disaster that is unfolding around us,” Ignatius tells EW in an email. “So it became kind of a break-up song — except the partner you’re breaking up with is a green earth.”

Adds Miller, “Oliver is the reincarnation of at least four easily identifiable renowned musical conduits. I can’t tell him or you who but I can tell that If you don’t listen to his s—, you are missing something quite phenomenal. I am honored to share sonic space with this happy little sage.”

As for whether we can expect more music under Miller’s real name, he says, “Expectations are sadtown in melty disguises, so… no, you shouldn’t expect anything. But yes, you can.” Another thing you can expect: more songs from the duo in the near future.

You can listen to the entire track below.