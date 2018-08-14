Beyoncé dedicates Detroit concert to Aretha Franklin: 'We love you'

Beyoncé has paid tribute to the music legend who paved the way for her success.

During the Detroit stop of her co-headlining On the Run II tour with husband Jay Z, Beyoncé launched her performance with a brief message of support for the 76-year-old singer, who’s reportedly in hospice care at her home in the Motor City.

After performing the opening song with Jay-Z, Beyoncé said: “This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin,” while also saying, “We love you and thank you” #OTII #Detroit — Ford Field (@fordfield) August 14, 2018

The Detroit Free Press also reported the 36-year-old thanked Franklin for her “beautiful music” at the top of the concert, which the publication noted took place “around the corner from Aretha Franklin Way, the Detroit street ceremonially named last summer for a tearful Franklin.”

A representative for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to EW’s request for confirmation.

Opening act DJ Khaled also celebrated Franklin’s life during his set, playing a snippet of the soul diva’s iconic cover of Otis Redding’s 1965 song “Respect,” before telling the crowd to “make some noise for Aretha Franklin.”

DJ Khaled tribute to Aretha Franklin before exiting the stage on a bird scooter pic.twitter.com/w5WRDAN5GE — Graham Davis (@grahamdavis) August 14, 2018

News of Franklin’s declining condition broke Monday in a Showbiz 411 article by Roger Friedman, and was later confirmed by Roland Martin, a journalist whom has long covered Franklin’s life.

Many of you are asking me to confirm the health status of @ArethaFranklin. Folks, I’ve known for several months. The Queen is surrounded by loved ones. That’s all I will say for now. Please keep her, the family and her longtime support staff in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/F6nMjHQjlP — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 13, 2018

Between 2016 and 2017, Franklin was forced to cancel several concerts under doctor’s orders. She subsequently announced her retirement from live shows.