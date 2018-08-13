Tiffany Haddish, Amandla Stenberg, and Millie Bobby Brown among 2018 MTV VMAs presenters

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Aja Hoggatt
August 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

Backstreet’s back alright — and so are the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The boy band is among the list of celebs who will be presenting at the VMAs.

Along with the ’90s heartthrobs, Night School costars Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart will be handing out trophies, as will Millie Bobby Brown, who is featured in Maroon 5’s star-studded music video for Girls Like You with Cardi B.

Other presenters include Amandla Stenberg, Bebe Rexha, Blake Lively, DJ Khaled, Common, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Keegan-Michael Key, KYLE, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Uzi Vert, Olivia Munn, Shay Mitchell, and Teyana Taylor.

In addition, Rita Ora, who received two nominations for her collaboration with the late Avicii on “Lonely Together,” and Liam Payne, nominated for his “Get Low (Street Video)” with Zedd, are slated to present.

The VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in NYC on August 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the full list of nominees.

