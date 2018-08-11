Pink returns to the stage in Sydney after hospitalization for health scare

After being “rushed to the hospital in excruciating pain” and canceling shows, Pink was back on stage singing for her fans.

The singer, 38, resumed her Beautiful Trauma tour in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday at the Qudos Bank Arena where she delighted concertgoers with her signature aerial performances and high-flying dances. Among the hits she belted out were “So What,” “Just Like Fire” and “What About Us.”

“I wanna tackle all of you. Hope I didn’t screw up anybody’s week. Sorry if I did. But we’re gonna party tonight,” Pink told the crowd, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Spotted in the crowd were fellow singer Katy Perry and actor Hugh Jackman, who applauded Pink for pulling off an “inspiring” show.

“The amazing @pink One of the best concerts I have ever seen! And, she’s been sick all week. Inspiring,” he captioned a backstage photo of the pair on Instagram.

“Some people, if you can believe it, are even better in real life. This guy is one of those rare unicorns. and my daughter was damn happy too,” the mother of two said on Instagram, posting Jackman’s picture of them.

It has been a rough trip Down Under for Pink.

After canceling her first show because of an upper respiratory infection, she was snapped by paparazzi at Byron Bay beach with Willow and son Jameson Moon, 19 months. The photos made some onlookers question whether she was actually ill but Pink clapped back on social media, revealing that the Byron Bay outing had been planned since last year.

Then on Wednesday, the mother of two revealed she “was discharged from hospital” the night before and was “following doctors orders of liquids and rest.”

The three-time Grammy winner had postponed a total of four Sydney concerts due to treat a gastric virus.

“A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s— show of awesomeness (no pun intended),” Pink told fans.

“Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show,” added the “What About Us” singer, thanking the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital for the care they provided in helping her overcome a gastric virus. “I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

This is not Pink’s first bout of illness this year: In February, she sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl while she had the flu.