Kanye West drops surprise 'XTCY' song, raps about Kardashian sisters

Kanye West has shocked us again — and this time it has nothing to do with President Trump.

DJ Clark Kent tweeted out a new track from the 41-year-old rapper early Saturday morning. It’s called “XTCY” and it involves West rapping about how he “would smash” all four sisters of wife Kim Kardashian.

“Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. ‘Clark, let that new ‘XTCY’joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST..,” Kent tweeted.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of ’em,” West says in the opening lines. “Damn, those are your sisters?/ You did something unholy to them pictures/ Damn, you need to be locked up/ Nah, you need a bigger hot tub.”

Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018

The download for the track also reveals accompanying cover art, which is a photo of Kardashian and sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner at Kylie’s recent 21st birthday party.

West released his seven-track ye album on June 1, which addressed many topics, including his mental health, drug addiction, and his wife’s reaction to the time he suggested slavery was a choice. In May, when he tweeted out a video that revealed a white board of potential songs for ye, “XTCY” (then spelled “Extacy”) was on it. The song never made an appearance on the released album and it didn’t appear on We See Ghosts from Kid Cudi and West, either.

Days before the “XTCY” drop, West appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a wide-ranging discussion, during which he defended his support for Trump, but later fell silent when Kimmel asked what made him believe Trump cared about black people.

“It’s not about policies ’cause I’m not a politician like that, but it represented overcoming fear and doing what you felt no matter what anyone said and saying you can’t bully me, liberals can’t bully me, news can’t bully me, the hip-hop community, they can’t bully me,” he said of backing Trump. “Because at that point, if I’m afraid to be me, I’m no longer Ye. That’s what makes Ye. And I actually quite enjoy when people actually are mad at me about certain things.”