NSYNC will release a second capsule of new merchandise this fall

If it’s tearing up your heart that you didn’t get your hands on any of NSYNC’s first capsule collection this past spring, you’ll have another chance soon.

JC Chasez tells EW that more merchandise is on the way for fans, starting in the fall. As with the first collection, it will only be available via the band’s website, and for a limited time.

“We’re going to put out some new material as far as merch and fun things to wear and mess around with,” Chasez says. “We’re going to do a fun merch capsule collection in the fall. That will be a one-off run of whatever those items are.”

Unfortunately for fans dying for new music or a reunion performance, those things are not on the horizon. For now, the guys are sticking to offering up fresh merchandise. “We like to do things that are just fun, exclusive, and leave it at that,” says Chasez.

Chasez says the idea for the capsules first arose around the band receiving their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the corresponding Dirty Pop-Up Experience in Los Angeles, which included photo activations and the first opportunity for fans to buy the merch.

There’s no word yet on what this second capsule will look like or when exactly it will drop, but fans can keep apprised of any news on NSYNC’s website and Twitter page.