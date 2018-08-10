Missy Elliott gives ‘funky white sister’ her stamp of approval for rapping ‘Work It’

The joy of music is that it can cross all kinds of barriers — whether geographical, racial, or age divides. A woman named Mary Halsey proved this once again in her viral video performing Missy Elliott’s “Work It” at a Rhode Island barbecue. The video, which has racked up more than 9 million views on Facebook, features Halsey singing the song and even performing sound effects, while other women dance in the background.

Halsey’s effort eventually met with approval from Elliott herself, who tweeted the video with praise.

“I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER,” Elliott wrote alongside plenty of emojis, invoking the moniker Halsey had given herself in the video. “She brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food. Yo I’m done! But she straight killed ‘Work It’ sound effects and all. I love it.”

Halsey isn’t a one-trick pony, either. In previous videos she can be seen performing hits like “My Humps” by the Black Eyed Peas and “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz.