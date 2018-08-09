Demi Lovato cancels the rest of her world tour to focus on recovery

Demi Lovato has canceled the remaining dates of her 2018 world tour as she continues her recovery after an overdose last month.

“Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery,” Live Nation said in a statement to EW. “The six-city tour was scheduled to visit Chile, Argentina, and Brazil starting Nov. 14. Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase, and credit card purchases will be automatically refunded.”

The pop singer, 25, had been slated to perform two shows in Mexico in September, followed by the South American tour leg, but she reportedly entered rehab last week. News of the cancellation comes days after Lovato released a statement thanking her family, friends, doctors, and fans for their recent support. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Lovato said in the statement. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on July 24 after authorities responded to an incident at her Hollywood Hills home. That evening, a representative confirmed that Lovato was “awake and with her family.”

The singer has fought substance abuse for years, and also grappled with bulimia and bipolar disorder. In her statement earlier this week, she pledged to her supporters, “I will keep fighting.”