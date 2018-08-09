Cher's ABBA cover album gets release date

type Movie genre Movie Musicals, Comedy release date 07/20/18 performer Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth, Cher director Ol Parker mpaa PG-13

Prepare your self for some super (trouper) news: Cher’s ABBA album officially has a release date.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Records announced that the album, titled Dancing Queen, will be released on Sept. 28.

After her performance in the smash summer hit movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!, the award-winning singer and actress was inspired to record the album of covers by the iconic Swedish pop group.

I’ve always liked ABBA and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times,” Cher said in the statement. “After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

Warner Bros.

Cher previously revealed the track listing for the album — which was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with her longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, (“Believe”) — on Twitter including some of the group’s greatest hits, such as “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “SOS,” but the last track remains a mystery; Cher kept fans guessing by posting a question mark emoji next to the number 10.

The superstar also took to Twitter on Wednesday night, sharing a teaser video for the first single “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”

Cher’s last album (her 25th) was 2013’s Closer to the Truth, which included the singles “Woman’s World” and topped Billboard’s U.S. Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

The official Dancing Queen track listing — including that final mystery track — is below:

1. “Dancing Queen”

2. “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)”

3. “The Name Of The Game”

4. “SOS”

5. “Waterloo”

6. “Mamma Mia”

7. “Chiquitita”

8. “Fernando”

9. “The Winner Takes It All”

10. “One Of Us”

Until the album drops next month, check out Cher’s spine-tingling performance of “Fernando” in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! which is currently in theaters.