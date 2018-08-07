Lady Gaga announces Las Vegas residency show details

Lady Gaga is launching the jackpot of all Las Vegas residency shows on Dec. 28.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter announced details of her long-awaited Sin City concert series — actually two separate performances, collectively titled Enigma — on Tuesday, teasing a wild, diverse presentation that’s likely to span every period of her decade-long career in music.

Enigma will feature two unique shows in the city’s intimate MGM Park Theater. The first, Lady Gaga Enigma, is a “brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other,” per a press release, while Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano will feature four “stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook,” the release continues.

LADY GAGA ENIGMA

THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT @PARKTHEATERLV

PLUS 4 EXCLUSIVE JAZZ & PIANO ENGAGEMENTS

LITTLE MONSTERS PRE-SALE TOMORROW

ON SALE 8/13. https://t.co/pv0Ib9sGnV #GAGAVEGAS pic.twitter.com/DsZhRH79KH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 7, 2018

“I can’t wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us,” Gaga said of the show via press statement. “The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”

Gaga previously partnered with the 5,300-seat MGM Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino last December for the upcoming venture, which is set to stretch across two years. The first round of shows will be Gaga’s first since prematurely wrapping her sold-out Joanne World Tour at the top of 2018 due to the pop star’s ongoing complications with fibromyalgia.

“The rumors are true. I will have my own residency in Las Vegas,” Gaga said last year upon the initial announcement. “I was made for this town, and I can’t wait to light up the Park Theater like never before…. this is just the beginning of a new era!”

Hard at work on her upcoming sixth album of pop material (as well as another jazz album with music legend Tony Bennett), Gaga is also set to appear in Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star Is Born, which will travel the fall festival circuit before landing in theaters on Oct. 5.

Tickets for Enigma are available to members of Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters fan community beginning Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PT. The public on-sale begins Aug. 13.

Head to the show’s official website for more details, and check out EW’s dream setlist for the event here.

Lady Gaga Enigma show dates:

Dec. 28, 30 and 31

Jan. 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31

Feb. 2

May 30

June 1, 6, 8, 12 and 14

Oct. 17, 19, 23, 25 and 31

Nov. 2, 6 and 8

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano show dates:

Jan. 20

Feb. 3

June 2, 9