Blake Lively dresses up as Baby Spice in epic throwback photo

type Music Current Status In Season

Blake Lively is here to add a little spice to your day.

On Sunday, the actress shared a throwback photo from the late ’90s on Instagram in which she is dressed up as Emma Bunton, a.k.a. Baby Spice — platform sneakers and all — while attending one of the girl group’s concerts.

“Pretending to be someone else… since 1997,” Lively captioned the pic in which her 10-year-old self is posing with a fellow Spice Girls fan. “Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert,” she went on. “Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton.”

And the fun nostalgia didn’t end there; it wasn’t long before Baby Spice herself was responding to her doppelgänger in the comments section. “So cute, you’re rocking those pigtails,” wrote Bunton. Her response was too much for mega-fan Lively, who replied that she was “forever bowing down” to the singer. “I cannot believe you know who I am,” she added. “This will never be normal.”