Demi Lovato addresses public for first time since overdose: 'I will keep fighting'

Demi Lovato has broken her silence after being hospitalized for an overdose nearly two weeks ago, posting a statement to Instagram on Sunday in which she thanked her family, fans, doctors, and God for their support, while also pledging, “I will keep fighting.”

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” the 25-year-old singer wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

To her fans, she said, “I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital July 24 after authorities responded to an incident at her Hollywood Hills home. That evening, a representative confirmed that Lovato was “awake and with her family.”

Lovato has fought substance abuse for years, and also grappled with bulimia and bipolar disorder. The Tell Me You Love Me singer celebrated six years of sobriety this past March, but fans began speculating that she started drinking again after a photo emerged of her appearing to hold an alcoholic beverage. To that, she responded, “I don’t have to defend anything but it was Red Bull.”

She then released a song in late June called “Sober,” in which she revealed through its lyrics that she fell off the wagon. “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry / I’m not sober anymore.”

In her Instagram statement Sunday, Lovato spoke of moving forward. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she said. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”