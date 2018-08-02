Drake drops grooving ‘In My Feelings’ music video — and yes, Shiggy is in it!

Drake dropped the New Orleans-set music video for his ubiquitous Scorpion track “In My Feelings” Thursday night, complete with a hilarious back-and-forth between the Toronto rapper and La La Anthony’s Keke, his latest romantic obsession. Also on hand — as is rapidly becoming Drake tradition — are plenty of celebrities offering their spin on the viral #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

In fact, Shiggy — the guy responsible for making said challenge go viral — has a prominent supporting role in the video, playing a loudmouthed PA, as do City Girls’ Yung Miami, Big Freedia, and Phylicia Rashad as Keke’s pop-culture-savvy momma.

Months before the release of Scorpion, his fifth studio album, Drizzy broke the Internet with two music videos for singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” Given that “In My Feelings” is the latest Scorpion track to hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart, one imagines the pop star is hoping for a similar result with this latest vid.

Karena Evans helmed the production, reteaming with Drake after directing the two aforementioned videos. Evans and her team shot the video in New Orleans, which makes sense considering the musical context of “In My Feelings.” The song samples two different New Orleans rappers, Lil Wayne and the late Magnolia Shorty.

Even before the video, “In My Feelings” had gone viral thanks to Shiggy’s challenge, which found thousands of people (including celebrities such as Will Smith) dancing in sync to the song’s lyrics in exotic locales, from traffic-clogged streets to Cape Town, South Africa. Their dance, fittingly, has been dubbed “the Shiggy.”