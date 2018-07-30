Barack and Michelle Obama spotted dancing at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s concert

Now that they don’t live in the White House anymore, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are free to enjoy their lives as private citizens. Judging by footage that appeared on social media this weekend, they’re spending that time the way almost anyone would: By jamming to Beyoncé.

The Obamas were seen dancing in their box seats at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour stop at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland (near Washington, D.C.) on Saturday evening. This isn’t even the first time Michelle Obama has seen the music power couple on their current tour; she was also seen dancing at a previous concert in Paris earlier this month. Her husband wasn’t there that time; instead, the former first lady was dancing with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson.

Beyoncé and the Obamas have a bit of a history together. The singer performed at President Obama’s inauguration ball in 2009, and sang the national anthem at his second inauguration in 2013. In 2011, Beyoncé took part in Michelle Obama’s anti-obesity “Let’s Move” campaign.

MY ENERGY ON TEN YALL pic.twitter.com/KK4mw261jK — marianna (@mariannaatd) July 29, 2018