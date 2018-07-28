Demi Lovato's ex Wilmer Valderrama has visited at least twice as she recovers: sources

Demi Lovato is getting strong support from her family and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama as she recovers from her apparent overdose.

“She’s resting and getting better in the hospital,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Her whole family and Wilmer are just there to support her through recovery.”

“Wilmer has spent hours at the hospital with Demi every day,” says a second source. “He seems very concerned about her.”

Valderrama rushed to Lovato’s side on Wednesday after initially being very “shocked” by the news, a source close to the former couple previously told PEOPLE.

The 38-year-old actor, who dated the singer for six years before their split in June 2016, has visited Cedars-Sinai multiple times since Tuesday morning, when Lovato was transported to the hospital following an apparent overdose that occurred at her Hollywood Hills home. Valderrama was seen visiting Lovato again on Thursday, when a photo of him at the hospital emerged.

A source close to the former couple previously told PEOPLE on Tuesday that while Valderrama “knew she was going through a tough time,” the actor “wasn’t prepared for this.”

“He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him,” the insider continued, adding that Valderrama has “always cared deeply for her and they truly remained friends after they broke up.”

“Demi always hoped they would end up back together in the future,” the source continued. “He’s the love of her life and vice versa.”

The singer’s publicist released a statement Tuesday evening confirming Lovato “is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

Though reports have indicated the overdose was heroin-related, a source close to Lovato previously told PEOPLE that it was not.

A source who was formerly in the singer’s inner circle told PEOPLE on Friday that Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, was “aware” of her struggles with substance abuse but felt unable to address her daughter’s issues, as Lovato was financially supporting her.

“Her mother’s a very sweet person who has zero — when I say zero, she has zero say,” the insider said of De La Garza’s experiences with her daughter’s previous downward spiral. “I’ve worked with a lot of kids. All those mothers [in Hollywood], become not-mothers. They become slaves to their kids.”

Another source told PEOPLE on Friday Lovato’s family “is pushing for rehab,” adding “they have looked into several options.”

The “Stone Cold” singer has battled addiction, mental illness and an eating disorder for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she received professional assistance for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

In March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but three months later, in June, she released a new song, “Sober,” in which she suggested that she had relapsed.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.