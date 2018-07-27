Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra reportedly engaged after 2 months of dating

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are tying the knot, a source tells PEOPLE.

The couple got engaged a week ago on her 36th birthday while the two were in London, according to the source, who notes that Jonas closed down a Tiffany store in New York City to buy an engagement ring.

“They are so happy,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Reps for both stars did not immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

Rumors of the couple’s engagement began permeating Indian press after Chopra’s director for the film Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar, announced she would be leaving the project in a mysterious tweet.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

The singer, 25, and Quantico star began dating in May, but their relationship started to heat up after they met each other’s families.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas source previously told PEOPLE. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!”

Later, Jonas traveled to India with Chopra, where they met her mother Madhu.

Chopra recently spoke to PEOPLE about motherhood. “I am a very ‘live in the today,’ maximum ‘live in the next two months’ kind of person,” she said. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Jonas’ brother Joe is also getting ready to settle down with his fiancée, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The duo announced their engagement in October 2017.