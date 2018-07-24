Beatles fans flip at seeing Paul McCartney walk across Abbey Road

Paul McCartney put on a little show for fans during a recent trip in London. The musician revisited the iconic Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles recorded most of their albums, but he also made sure to recreate his band’s famous walk across Abbey Road.

Spectators, understandably, went wild.

Video of the moment, which took place on Monday, nearly 49 years after the debut of the album Abbey Road, was posted online by McCartney’s daughter, Mary.

Stella, another of the music legend’s children, was also present with family friend Liv Tyler as her dad got “back to Abbey Road.” The social media account for Abbey Road Studios teased, “Discover what he’s been up to very soon.”

The iconic @PaulMcCartney took a familiar stroll almost 49 years to the day on his way to the Studios yesterday. Discover what he's been up to very soon. Video courtesy of @MaryaMcCartney. pic.twitter.com/iTcV9tFC4c — Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) July 24, 2018

According to Billboard, McCartney was recording a “secret show” that debuted four new songs off his Egypt Station album: “Fuh (cq) You,” “Who Cares,” “Confidante,” and “Come On To Me.” The latter song was performed by McCartney during the taping of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment for The Late Late Show.

The show was put on by Spotify in Studio 2 — a familiar space for The Beatles — and was recorded for a later air date. Egypt Station will drop on Sep. 7.

McCartney recently announced his Freshen Up Tour, which will kick off in Canada on Sep. 17 and continue to locations in Austria, Poland, and the U.K. He’ll also perform as one of the headliners at October’s Austin City Limits Festival.