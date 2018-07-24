Celebrities send support to Demi Lovato after apparent overdose: 'You're very loved'

Kesha, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, and more stars are sending their love to Demi Lovato, who reportedly suffered an apparent overdose Tuesday. Lovato is “okay and stable” after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, a source told PEOPLE.
The Grammy-nominated singer has publicly battled addiction, revealing last month on a new song that she had broken her sobriety. Many of Lovato’s fellow pop stars tweeted out their support Tuesday, with Grande simply saying, “i love u.” Kesha also offered her love, adding, “thinking of you + your family + fans + friends praying for you.”
Actress Lili Reinhart praised Lovato as her teenage idol, tweeting, “When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate.” Kehlani wrote, “Addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before.”
