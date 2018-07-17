Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child reveals she recently sought mental health treatment

Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child recently underwent treatment for mental health issues.

The singer and mental health advocate, 37, told her fans that she sought help from medical professionals in an Instagram message on Tuesday.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she wrote.

“I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals,” Williams continued. “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need,” she added. “If you change your mind, you can change your life.”

Williams has received an outpouring support from fans, friends, and loved ones, including the mother of her former Destiny’s Child group-mate Beyoncé.

“Michelle My Bell, I’m soo proud of you! You have given unselfishly of your time and support to so many and I know that you will be the best example of self care which we all need,” Tina Knowles Lawson wrote, adding, “Keep being a warrior and an advocate for you. I love and support you with all my being. I so love and admire you amazing courage.”

The singer’s fiancé, pastor Chad Johnson, wrote, “I’m so proud of your courage and commitment to this!! WE are in it together and on an AMAZING journey of watching THE master artist paint a priceless work of art!” The duo has been engaged since March.

Williams revealed in October that she dealt with suicidal thoughts while in Destiny’s Child.

In October 2017, Williams appeared as a guest-host on The Talk, where she admitted that achieving success alongside bandmates Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland did little to alleviate her struggle. “I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression,” the singer explained. “When I disclosed it to our manager [Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father] at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?’”

Looking back, Williams said she believes that Knowles “wanted me to be grateful, which I was, but I was still sad.” Things were so bad, Williams eventually reached “the point where I was suicidal” and “wanted out.”

At first, Williams had no idea what to call her condition. “I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that ‘I’ve been suffering from depression,’” the singer said. “I didn’t know until I was in my 30s what was going on; I thought it was growing pains. I just thought, ‘I’m just turning into a woman,’ so I’ve been suffering since between the age of 13 to 15.”

Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson

Williams and Johnson met Johnson at a spiritual retreat he ran in Arizona. At the time, the singer told People she was “in a horrible, dark place.”

“I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation — get connected to God,” she added.

“When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level,” said Johnson. “Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.”

After connection, the duo told People they wanted to get married quickly. “We do wanna get married very, very soon,” Williams said at the time, admitting she had already chosen a dress. “We’ve been moving very quickly and planning. Why wait? I want to get married now, but he wants a wedding!”