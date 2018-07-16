Cardi B, The Carters, Childish Gambino lead 2018 MTV VMA nominations

MTV’s iconic moonmen are orbiting the stars once again, as the network announced Monday its full list of nominees for the 2018 Video Music Awards.

Leading the pack in terms of overall nominations is breakout rap artist (and new mom) Cardi B, who scored 10 total nods — nine of which are for visuals accompanying songs she’s featured in (namely “Finesse” by Bruno Mars and “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez). Only one of Cardi’s solo clips, “Bartier Cardi,” received a nomination.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z follow closely behind with eight nods, all for their collaborative “APES**T” video released as part of their joint album Everything Is Love earlier this summer. Both The Carters’ and Cardi B’s respective visuals are nominated in the video of the year category alongside Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry,” Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” and Drake’s “God’s Plan.” Cabello, Cardi B, and Drake also make the jump into the song of the year category, where they’re joined by Ed Sheeran (“Perfect”), Post Malone (“rockstar”), and Dua Lipa (“New Rules”).

Elsewhere, late DJ-producer Avicii was honored with two posthumous nominations (best dance and best visual effects) for his Rita Ora-featuring “Lonely Together” video, while other mainstream acts like Justin Timberlake, Eminem, Rihanna, and N.E.R.D. also appeared in technical categories.

The 2018 MTV VMAs air live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET. See the full list of nominations below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Post Malone – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar” – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records

Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid – Island Records

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan – Columbia Records

APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez – Island Records

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley – 300 Entertainment

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs – Island Records

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal – Syco Music/Columbia Records

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We – Atlantic Records

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH – Syco Music/Columbia Records

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill – Def Jam Recordings

JULY 2017 – Khalid – RCA Records

JUNE 2017 – Kyle – Atlantic Records

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus – Republic Records

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – Island Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

P!nk – “What About Us” – RCA Records

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” – KSR/Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” – Quality Control/Capitol Records

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – Young Money/Cash Money Records

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura” – El Cartel Records/UMLE

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – UMLE/Republic Records

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino

Maluma – “Felices los 4” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” – Columbia Records

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me” – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames” – Atlantic Records

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence” – RCA Records/Ultra Records

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” – Interscope Records

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion” – Island Records

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” – RCA Records

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “One More Light” – Warner Bros. Records

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water” – Interscope Records

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated” – Columbia Records

Drake – ‘God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper” – Island Records

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

BEST DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – “The Weekend” – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – “Wait” – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo