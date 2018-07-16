Watch Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles Lawson dancing at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Paris concert

It was a coming together of United States royalty, as former first lady Michelle Obama paid her respects to Queen Bey over the weekend in Paris.

Obama was front row during the Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II tour stop, though little actual sitting took place as she was seen dancing alongside another beloved matriarch — Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson. Former first daughters Sasha and Malia Obama were also spotted at the concert, according to posts on social media.

The Obamas and the Carters have a storied history together. In 2014, Michelle and both daughters saw Beyoncé at Solider Field. A year later, Michelle took the stage when Bey performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park. And, of course, Beyoncé sang the national anthem at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2013.

The On the Run II tour kicked off in June at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Bey and Jay’s latest is finishing a 15-city European tour before coming back to North America for another 21 cities.