Mandy Moore teases music comeback, first original song in 10 years: 'I miss it'

It’s been nearly 10 years since Mandy Moore’s last album of original music. While we’ve missed her vocals like candy, the singer-actress hinted Saturday on social media that she’s once again gearing up to indulge our craving.

“Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it,” the This Is Us star wrote of her musical comeback Saturday on Instagram, additionally sharing a video featuring vocals from an upcoming song. “I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom.”

In the clip, Moore can be heard belting the lyrics “don’t underestimate a fool in love” over a piano and light percussion as another unidentified voice joins hers just before the teaser ends.

“This is just a little demo of something [Mike Viola] and I worked on yesterday… but still, it’s a start!” Moore’s post continued, referencing her Grammy-nominated collaborator whom has worked with acts like Jenny Lewis, Fall Out Boy, and Moore’s ex-husband Ryan Adams in the past.

Though she has in recent years garnered a significant following thanks to her appearances in a wide range of movies (Disney’s animated musical Tangled, teen romance A Walk to Remember, and last summer’s shark thriller 47 Meters Down) and NBC’s aforementioned drama series This Is Us, Moore broke into the mainstream as a teenager with her debut album So Real in 1999. She subsequently released several popular singles — including “Candy,” “I Wanna Be With You,” and “In My Pocket” — and five additional LPs spanning genres from folk to dance-pop over the next decade, the last being 2009’s Amanda Leigh.

Moore made a small return to making music in 2017, when she contributed a cover of Little Feat’s 1971 tune “Willin” to the This Is Us official soundtrack.

Further details on Moore’s musical comeback have yet to be announced. Preview the forthcoming material in Moore’s video above.