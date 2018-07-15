Harry Styles closes out tour in Los Angeles with numerous celebrity guests

Harry Styles wrapped up his debut tour in epic fashion.

The “Sign of the Times” singer, 24, performed the final show of Harry Styles: Live on Tour at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday — and a slew of Hollywood stars came out to support.

The singer’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner was spotted dancing and singing enthusiastically along in the crowd with hairstylist Jen Atkin. Shawn Mendes was also seen a few seats down from the reality star and model, along with Meghan Trainor and her fiancé Daryl Sabara, Phoebe Tonkin and Michael Clifford.

Shawn Mendes and Kendall Jenner at the Harry Styles Concert in LA#HarryStylesLiveOnTourLA2 #HarryStylesLiveOnTour#ShawnMendesTheAlbum pic.twitter.com/b5PainFDhv — Anette Flores (@anettefloresjen) July 15, 2018

The former One Direction singer performed all 10 tracks off his debut solo album and also sang Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush” and 1D hit “What Makes You Beautiful.”

“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often at all, and there is one single reason why I get to do this job and it’s because of every single one of you,” Styles — who has been on tour since September — said during a heartfelt speech in which he thanked his loved ones and fans for their support.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have changed my life. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “I’m gonna go away for a little while and make some more music, and then I’ll see you very soon. It’s been an honor to play in front of you every night … and thank you for trusting me by coming to a concert at all. Thank you.”

Styles also happily interacted with several of his loyal fans throughout the show. At one point, he called out a female fan from Rhode Island who’s attended several of his tour shows.

And later on, he gave a sweet shout-out to another who brought a homemade poster that read “I’m gay and I love you.”

“I mean, we’re all a little bit gay,” the singer told the fan as the audience cheered. “We’re all a little bit gay, aren’t we?”

Country star Kacey Musgraves opened for Styles at the show and performed many hits off her new album Golden Hour — including “Butterflies,” “High Horse” and “Follow Your Arrow” — along with a cover of Gnarls Barkley’s hit track “Crazy.”