Hear Ariana Grande's new song 'God is a Woman'

Ariana Grande is here to make your weekend a little more heavenly.

Late Thursday night, the singer debuted her new single, “God Is a Woman,” which was initially set to be released next week. The track is the third song Grande has dropped from her upcoming studio album titled Sweetener. Back in April Grande released the first single off the her next album “No Tears Left to Cry” to rave reviews and followed it up with “The Light is Coming” featuring Nicki Minaj .

The sultry song includes the lyrics: “You, you love it how I move you/ You love it how I touch you, my one/ When all is said and done/ You will believe God is a woman.”

After the music video dropped on Friday afternoon, Grande tweeted a powerful accompanying statement. “To my fellow goddesses who work their asses off every day to ‘break the glass ceiling’, this is for you,” she wrote on Twitter. “I respect u and am endlessly inspired by u. Pls continue to f–k it up, to be yourself unapologetically & always know how celebrated u are. hope this can be ya anthem.”

Sweetener, out Aug. 17, is the follow-up to Grande’s 2016 album Dangerous Woman.

Watch the video for the new single above.