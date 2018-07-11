Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

Florida police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion.

Michael Boatwright, 22, was arrested Tuesday by homicide detectives in the Broward Sheriff’s Office after investigators identified him as one of two armed men who on June 18 approached and fatally shot the 20-year-old “Look at Me” rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy, as he was leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield, Florida. Boatwright had been arrested July 5 on unrelated drug charges and was served in jail with an arrest warrant, police said. He has been booked for first-degree murder.

Authorities are still seeking an unidentified “second gunman” and Robert Allen, a 22-year-old man described as a person of interest in the case. Allen is also wanted in Broward County on a felony warrant for violation of probation for possession of PVP (a synthetic stimulant also known as “flakka”) and carrying a concealed firearm.

Already in custody is Dedrick Williams, a 22-year-old tattoo artist suspected of driving an SUV that blocked Onfroy’s vehicle from leaving the dealership. Police arrested Williams two days after Onfroy’s murder; he has been charged with first-degree murder, a probation violation for theft of a car, and driving without a valid license.

XXXTentacion leaves behind a complicated legacy. At the time of his death, the rapper was a massively popular yet polarizing figure in the music community. His chart success — XXX’s most recent album, ?, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and his previous album went to No. 2 — came as he awaited trial for a variety of charges stemming from his alleged violent abuse of an ex-girlfriend. The rapper had recently been freed from house arrest in order to tour.