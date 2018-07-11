Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers announce posthumous boxed set

This fall will see the release of the first new Tom Petty music since the iconic rock star died last fall at age 66. Titled An American Treasure, the four-CD set will feature 60 total tracks of previously unreleased studio recordings, live recordings, deep cuts, and alternate versions of popular Petty songs. One never-before-heard track, titled “Keep a Little Soul,” premiered Wednesday on CBS This Morning.

An American Treasure was commissioned by Petty’s wife Dana and daughter Adria. Adria told CBS’ Anthony Mason that the criteria for inclusion was “songs that we all felt really said something about dad. It’s such a strange thing to lose someone like him. He was much cooler than people could imagine. And I think a lot of people thought he was pretty cool.”

After a career spanning decades of hit songs, critical accolades, and multiple bands, Petty was found unresponsive at his Malibu home last October. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a few hours later. In the months before his death, Petty had completed a massive 40th anniversary tour.

An American Treasure is set to be released Sep. 28.