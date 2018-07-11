Donald Glover celebrates summer with two new Childish Gambino songs

Childish Gambino is here to lift your summer up even more.

Donald Glover’s music alter-ego surprised fans Wednesday morning with two breezy new songs, “Summertime Magic” and “Feels like Summer,” both of which are available on streaming services under the name Summer Pack. Sure, we’re halfway through July now, but Glover clearly doesn’t care and believes there’s still time left to celebrate this glorious and hot season.

Both R&B tracks, which were produced by Glover and his longtime collaborator Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther), are light, sexy, and the complete opposite of the provocative and rhythmic “This Is America.” In fact, they’re more reminiscent of the sound of Glover’s tropical 2014 EP Kauai than his last album, 2016’s Awaken My Love.

“Summertime Magic” will be the lead single off of Glover’s forthcoming fourth album, which will most likely be the last one he’ll release under the name Childish Gambino. It will be the Atlanta creator’s first album under his new deal with Wolf+Rothstein/RCA Records. A release date has yet to be set.

Listen to the new songs below.

This fall, Glover will embark on a 18-city This Is America tour.