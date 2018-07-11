Cardi B and Offset welcome daughter Kulture Kiari

Cardi B is making mommy moves!

The 25-year-old rapper (whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar) and husband Offset of Migos welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, on Tuesday, July 10, Cardi B announced on Instagram Wednesday alongside a nude maternity photo.

The baby girl is the first child for Cardi B and the fourth for Offset (birth name Kiari Cephus), who has three children from previous relationships.

The birth of their daughter comes two weeks after the new mom confirmed that she and Offset, 26, secretly tied the knot this past September. “Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” Cardi B tweeted on June 25.

After months of speculation, Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live in April when she proudly debuted her baby bump during the second performance as musical guest.

In May, the “Bodak Yellow” hit-maker came clean about the sex of her baby on the way on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show after host Howard Stern asked her directly, “Do you know what you’re having … what are you having?” “Yes. I’m having a girl,” Cardi B replied.

Cardi B had dropped a hint that her baby on the way would be a little girl while catching up with The New York Times ahead of the Met Gala, where she repeatedly referred to the new addition as “she.”

During a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Invasion of Privacy rapper revealed that Offset had already come up with the perfect moniker for their new addition. “My dude named the baby,” she said. “I really like the name.”

She also joked that the sexy moves she broke out for her Coachella performance were responsible for the pregnancy. “I was just trying to show the world how I got pregnant in the first place,” the star said about clips of herself twerking and dancing on the ground at the festival, adding about one pose, “Like that, that’s how it happened. That’s where I [was] that day.”

In April, Cardi B confirmed she knew exactly when her baby was conceived while talking to Power 105.1’s show The Breakfast Club. “No, it wasn’t planned. It was just one night … it was a good night … that one night, it had to be that night,” she said.

In her interview with The Breakfast Club, Cardi B also admitted it “disgusts” her that people have reached out to her online to more or less tell her that motherhood will ruin her professional success.

“It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh I feel sorry for you, oh your career is over,’ ” she said. “As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Like, why can’t I have both? I want both.”

The rapper admitted she “kinda, sorta” considered terminating her pregnancy for a short time, “But then I didn’t want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn’t want to.”

“And it’s just like, ‘You know what? I’m a grown woman. I’m 25 years old. I’m gonna say this in the most humblest way … I’m a schmillionaire, you know what I’m saying? And I’m prepared for this.’ ”

In early June, Cardi B clapped back after receiving critical comments on social media after a video surfaced of Offset smoking while standing next to the then-mom-to-be at what appears to be a club. At one point in the video, a large cloud of smoke can be seen traveling from Offset to in front of where Cardi B was standing.

“SINCE YA CARE AND ARE SO CONCERN about my baby … Hit me in my DM for my registry and send me some [Pampers] and baby formula,” she quipped, adding alongside four crying-laughing emojis, “Don’t just comment like you care about my baby show it!! SEND THEM PAMPERS!”

In another comment, she wrote, “My child is great i be in the OBGYN faithfully but since you so concern about the health you want to split these medical bills with me?” adding, “I figure you would since you sound so concern about health.”

The new parents — who got engaged in late October onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, weeks after they secretly wed — graced the cover of Rolling Stone‘s July issue, where they opened up about their plans for their daughter.

“I want a lit baby shower. My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My s— is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate,” she told the magazine, laughing.

“I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres. Nah,” added Cardi B. “S—, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine’s healthy, right?”

And the rapper got her wish. On June 26, the spouses celebrated their baby girl on the way at an extravagant shower in Atlanta, with a theme of Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale.

Alongside an exclusive set of photos, Vogue received details on the shower from its event planner, Karleen Roy, which she described to the outlet as “a magical and imaginary Bronx land fit for the quintessential baby girl … only this time there is a plot twist in this lavish story: It’s a magical, whimsical land, but FOR THE CULTURE!”

C.Wayman Floral & Events provided the more than 25,000 flowers, which were used to build various animal sculptures, subway-car models, a 16-foot decorative piece and more. Vogue reported the night’s entertainment was provided by the Ballethnic dance company and hip-hop orchestra group Orchestra Noir, while guests noshed on refreshments like piraguas, soul food, coquito cocktails and a five-tier cake with as many flavors.

The baby girl’s extensive library setup included children’s books like Viva, Frida and Buenas Noches, Luna, and the on-site “Bardi Baby Bodega” offered multiple items for parents such as bottles and diapers wrapped in pink ribbon. Guests went home with purple baby blankets, which Vogue described as “a nod to the epic self portrait shawl Cardi once wore to the airport.”

Of her baby girl, the “I Like It” rapper promised in her Rolling Stone interview that she’s “going to tell her everything” as she grows up — no secrets and no games.

” ‘You have a choice. I could maintain you. I could spoil you if you go to college. Or if you want to be independent, go ahead. When you a teenager and you 18, 19, you can’t get no job that pays you more than $200 a week,’ ” Cardi B explained of a potential future conversation.

” ‘You want to become a stripper? ‘Cause I became a stripper ’cause I ain’t have no choice. You gonna be getting your ass smacked by n—s that have less money than you, less of an education than you, but they going to feel like they better than you because they feel like you need them. You want to live like that?’ ” she added. “That’s how I’m going to talk to my kid.”