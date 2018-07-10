Bruno Mars, band okay after stage fire — and he even improvised a song about it

“We burned the stage down in Glasgow.”
Those were Bruno Mars’ on-the-spot lyrics about a pyrotechnic fire that temporarily forced the “24K Magic” crooner to evacuate the stage during his show at Glasgow Green, an outdoor venue in Scotland. He reappeared after “about 7 minutes,” according to some attendees on Twitter; no injuries have been reported.
Several attendees shared news of the fire on social media as they waited eagerly for the singer to return. Many posted photos of a safety message that appeared on the large on-stage screens. “It is necessary to stop the show temporarily,” it read in part. “Further information to follow.”
Representatives for the singer had no comment.
The fire was allegedly caused by a planned fireworks display that reportedly caused the lighting rig to catch fire, which was resolved quickly.
