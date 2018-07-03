Joe Jackson laid to rest in same cemetery as son Michael following private funeral: Reports

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of a legendary entertainment family the Jacksons, was laid to rest near his son, Michael, on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Jackson, who died at the age of 89 from pancreatic cancer, was farewelled in a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California — the same cemetery his iconic son Michael was buried in, according to the Associated Press.

The Jackson family patriarch died on Wednesday and is survived by eight of his children and multiple grandchildren.

His children, including singer Janet Jackson and son Jackie Jackson, among other family members, were in attendance, according to TMZ.

Jackie shared a photo of himself dressing one of his young twin sons in a suit.

On Sunday, Michael’s oldest son, Prince, shared a photo of himself on Instagram Story saying he was on a “delayed” flight back to Los Angeles.

Tributes from the famous family poured in, with Paris Jackson writing a loving Instagram post about her grandfather after his death while sharing a photo of her hand clutching Joe’s.

“Spending those last few moments with you were everything,” Paris, 20, wrote in a lengthy caption. “Being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing.”

“I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way.”

“None of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live,” she added.

Joe died early Wednesday morning after battling terminal pancreatic cancer.

“We want to thank you all for the support you have shown us as we grieve for the patriarch of our family. We mourn the loss of our father and celebrate the life of a man who sacrificed so much to give us the life and success we have today. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time,” the family said in a statement.

Jackson — who was born on July 26, 1928, in Fountain Hill, Arkansas — had a series of health problems before his death.

In November 2012, he recovered from a minor stroke at his Las Vegas home. Three years later, daughter Janet had to put rehearsals for her Unbreakable World Tour on hold when he suffered another stroke and heart arrhythmia in Brazil on his 87th birthday in July 2015.

In May 2016, he was hospitalized due to a high fever and in June 2017, he was released from the hospital after a car accident in Las Vegas.