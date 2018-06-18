Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida

XXXTentacion has died after being shot in South Florida, according to Broward County police.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the 20-year-old rapper — whose most recent album ? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (his previous, 17, went to No. 2) — was shopping for motorcycles and sitting in his car outside a dealership Monday when two armed individuals ran up to the vehicle and opened fire. At least one shot was fired before the suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV. Investigators said the encounter “appears to be a possible robbery.”

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Anyone with information is urged to contact #BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or @crimestoppers2, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS #XXTENTACION. pic.twitter.com/J97xZ9cHHz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Representatives for XXXTentacion did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

A clip posted on TMZ appeared to show the rapper — whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy — unresponsive in the car as some witnesses tried to assist him (and others took videos). One told the website he “appeared lifeless with no pulse.” A Broward County official later confirmed to Variety that there was “a developing incident regarding a shooting” located in Deerfield Beach, about 43 miles north of Miami, in which an “adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.” Authorities confirmed Monday afternoon that the victim was XXXTentacion.

#BreakingNews #BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

A deeply controversial figure in the music community (he was one of the artists Spotify briefly removed from playlists based on its “hate content and conduct” policy), XXXTentacion had recently been released from house arrest in order to tour. He was awaiting trial for a variety of charges stemming from his alleged violent abuse of an ex-girlfriend.

As XXXTentaction rose to success over the past few years — from posting songs on SoundCloud in 2014 to making XXL’s 2017 Freshman Class all the way up to signing a $6 million record deal earlier this year — public feuds, social media scandals, and even assaults on fans have followed. The assorted controversies led some in and around the music industry to boycott his work.