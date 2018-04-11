Harry Styles honors bombing victims at Manchester show

It’s been almost a year since Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena was attacked by an explosion that left 22 dead and many more injured. The memory is still fresh, so when Harry Styles performed at the arena on April 9, he gave a tribute to the victims and survivors.

“I grew up coming to my first concerts in this room, I love this room,” Styles said on stage. “The next song that we’re going to play, I wrote a few years ago, and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande. She sang it a few times, and now we’re going to do our version of it for you — and if you can find some way to join in please do so. I stand with you, Manchester.”

Styles proceeded to cover “Just a Little Bit of My Heart,” a song from Grande’s 2014 album My Everything that he co-wrote. Styles has been covering the song consistently on his current tour, but the track had extra resonance in Manchester given what happened to Grande’s concert on May 22, 2017.

Music had always been part of the recovery process for Manchester. Just two weeks after the original attack, Grande assembled a benefit concert of musical all-stars — including Mumford & Sons, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Chris Martin, among others — to raise money for victims.

Watch Styles’ heartfelt performance above.