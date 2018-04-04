Carrie Underwood reveals half her face after getting more than 40 stitches from accident

Carrie Underwood is back at work after a scary accident in November caused her to be hospitalized and receive more than 40 stitches to her face.

Forgoing a caption, the 35-year-old country star simply posted a black and white photo of herself gazing intently inside a music studio on her social media accounts Wednesday morning.

The American Idol alum has kept selfies and photos of herself to a minimum — and hasn’t bared her full face — since she fell on the steps of her house in November.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in a note to her fans in January. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Seven weeks after the accident, Underwood shared that she’s on the mend but “not quite looking the same.”

One month after the accident, however, Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang posted a photo of herself posing with Underwood, 34, at the gym. “Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER!” Gang captioned the snap.

After fans pointed out it was the first time Underwood had been photographed since her accident, Gang reassured them that she looked “amazing” and added that she had “no clue” Underwood was injured.