Watch Taylor Swift's 'Delicate' music video announcement

Taylor Swift is ready to share her “Delicate” side.

On Monday morning, the singer announced that the reputation track is getting a music video.

Swift made the announcement in an Instagram video showing her unfolding a piece of paper as the song plays. “‘Delicate’ Music Video World Premiere Sunday, March 11. iHeartRadio Music Awards,” reads the text.

The big show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT, and truTV. Hosted by DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin, the ceremony will feature performances by Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, and the Backstreet Boys.

“Delicate” is the fourth song from reputation to get a music video, joining the ranks of “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?” and “End Game” featuring Ed Sheeran and Future.

Unlike those singles, the Max Martin and Shellback-produced “Delicate” brings a seemingly Drake-inspired midtempo chill to the album, though its personal lyrics about the vulnerable beginning stages of a relationship — “My reputation’s never been worse, so you must like me for me” — are 100 percent Swift and thought to be about her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift has been busy preparing for her reputation stadium tour, which kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona. On Thursday, she announced that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be her opening acts.

Watch Swift’s announcement in the video above.