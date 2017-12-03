Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation topped the Billboard 200 chart for the third consecutive week, putting it in rare company.

Per Billboard, unit (or unit-equivalent) sales of Reputation for the week ending Nov. 30 fell just 43 percent to a healthy 147,000, topping the weekly chart which lists the most popular albums based on multi-metric consumption. It’s the first album to do so three weeks in a row since Kendrick Lamar’s Damn, which was released way back in April, and only the fourth such album in all of 2017. Drake’s More Life and the Weeknd’s Star Boy are the others.

Reputation, released Nov. 10, sold 1.216 million copies in its first week of release. In addition to its consistent commercial performance, the album was just made available across all streaming services Dec. 1, which Billboard forecasts will lead to a “spike” on next week’s charts. The album is already the best-selling one of 2017, and it currently leads the Billboard 200 list by a significant margin.

The song collection is also being bolstered by placements on various year-end lists, with Rolling Stone recently naming it the seventh-best album of 2017.

Notably, Swift’s Reputation is the first female-led album to stay atop the Billboard 200 for three weeks since Adele’s 25, which managed to rank No. 1 for a remarkable 10 weeks. Whether Swift’s latest can reach such heights remains to be seen.