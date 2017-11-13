Taylor Swift announces reputation stadium tour — see the concert dates!

Taylor Swift is hitting the road for the first time in two years! On Monday, the pop star announced dates for her upcoming reputation stadium tour. Kicking off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, the 27-date trek will support her sixth album before wrapping up in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 6.

Prior to the release of reputation late Thursday, Swift hinted at a potential tour with the announcement of a fan-focused ticket hub through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan initiative. The program increases fans’ chances of scoring tickets, rewarding them for purchasing the album and merchandise and showing support for Swift on social media. Users who register prior to the Nov. 28 cut-off date will get access to tickets before they’re made available to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 13, her 28th birthday. If Swift’s projected first-week album sales of 1.5 million copies are any indication of the demand to see her live, hopeful concertgoers will want to act fast.

Taylor Swift Tix users, if you bought an album during street week be sure to get your album boost! If you haven’t signed up, you still can here 👉 https://t.co/by0d1CxFmP — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 13, 2017

Swift teased her new era of live shows over the weekend, performing new songs “Read for It…?” and “Call It What You Want” while serving as Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest.

According to Swift’s website, additional concerts will be announced in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. See her list of U.S. dates below.

May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

May 12 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

May 19 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 22 – CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

June 2 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

July 7 – Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

July 10 – FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.

July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 17 – First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

July 21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

August 4 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

August 7 – Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

August 14 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

August 25 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

August 28 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

September 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 8 – Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

September 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

September 18 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

September 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

September 29 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

October 6 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas