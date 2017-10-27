Taylor Swift's 'Ready For It...?' video draws mixed reactions, more theories

In the middle of the night, Taylor Swift dropped the second music video from her highly-anticipated album Reputation. After teasing the Easter egg-laced video for “Ready For It…?” on social media earlier in the week, fans were shook with thoughts and theories, including one that Reputation may just be a visual album.

In the video directed by Joseph Kahn, we see a hooded Swift walking through dark streets and alleyways before eventually stopping in front of a naked cyborg that is also Swift but in a large glass box. After the two have some kind of lightning fight, the hooded Taylor’s skin blasts away to reveal that she’s also a cyborg (!) or some kind of machine.

The song itself is loaded with references to current beau Joe Alwyn and doesn’t seem to have any references to robots in it, but Swifties and non-Swifties alike had some thoughts and opinions on the meaning of the super intense sci-fi effort.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Like, I don’t know if you all realized it yet, but Taylor Swift is a badass. A very powerful, intelligent badass. — Jess 🏳️‍🌈 (@JTMASTER13) October 27, 2017

I’m living for the fact that neither of Taylor’s music videos so far this era have had storylines where the narrative is based around men pic.twitter.com/27XKsFYtx2 — 𝔯𝔢𝔭𝔲𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@Swiftness13) October 27, 2017

The visuals / The hype / The unexpected / The maturity / The artistry… This era! 😈👏🏽 #ReadyForItMusicvideo pic.twitter.com/o3f6f3XV96 — nick 🙇🏻 (@VibesWithNick) October 27, 2017

Watches REVENGE OF THE SITH once pic.twitter.com/9lB8hgoxXn — Chancellor Agard🇬🇾 (@chancelloragard) October 27, 2017

I liked the Ready For It music video but I have no idea what the video is about lmao — reputation #3 (@ColdAsYou__) October 27, 2017

Her true self vs. Her portrayed by the media.#ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/n6hcEQGVpQ — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) October 27, 2017

when taylor and joseph kahn work together:

#ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/WRj5J4p0cW — 𝖗 𝖊 𝖕 (@thian_swifty07) October 27, 2017

THE LIP CURL WHEN SHE SAYS "ARE YOU READY FOR IT" IM- pic.twitter.com/fqdeQOQUUV — Marley (@marleyharper) October 27, 2017

Joseph: But this song is about a guy you want to f…

Taylor: SHUT UP JOSEPH THEY NEED TO KNOW THE OLD ME IS DEAD. AGAIN. — Lauryn Page 🍂 (@lrosepage) October 27, 2017

She's crying bc her true self has been finally freed after being held captive by the media #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/HForC61mq0 — Andrew // (@HissingSwiftie) October 27, 2017

#ReadyForItMusicVideo What I took from it is that Taylor freed herself from how others view her life on display. @JosephKahn @taylorswift13 — Chris (@ChrisCrocker) October 27, 2017

WHO FREED TAYLOR SWIFT? TAYLOR SWIFT. #ReadyForItMusicVideo — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 27, 2017

If Reputation really is a Visual Album. These videos are pieces of a the puzzle we need to figure out. #ReadyForItMusicVideo — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) October 27, 2017

You can watch the full music video above.