Taylor Swift's 'Ready For It...?' video draws mixed reactions, more theories

In the middle of the night, Taylor Swift dropped the second music video from her highly-anticipated album Reputation. After teasing the Easter egg-laced video for “Ready For It…?” on social media earlier in the week, fans were shook with thoughts and theories, including one that Reputation may just be a visual album.
In the video directed by Joseph Kahn, we see a hooded Swift walking through dark streets and alleyways before eventually stopping in front of a naked cyborg that is also Swift but in a large glass box. After the two have some kind of lightning fight, the hooded Taylor’s skin blasts away to reveal that she’s also a cyborg (!) or some kind of machine.
The song itself is loaded with references to current beau Joe Alwyn and doesn’t seem to have any references to robots in it, but Swifties and non-Swifties alike had some thoughts and opinions on the meaning of the super intense sci-fi effort.
Check out some of the best reactions below.
You can watch the full music video above.
