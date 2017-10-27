Taylor Swift's 'Ready For It...?' video draws mixed reactions, more theories

Sarah Weldon
October 27, 2017 at 09:13 AM EDT

In the middle of the night, Taylor Swift dropped the second music video from her highly-anticipated album Reputation. After teasing the Easter egg-laced video for “Ready For It…?” on social media earlier in the week, fans were shook with thoughts and theories, including one that Reputation may just be a visual album.

In the video directed by Joseph Kahn, we see a hooded Swift walking through dark streets and alleyways before eventually stopping in front of a naked cyborg that is also Swift but in a large glass box. After the two have some kind of lightning fight, the hooded Taylor’s skin blasts away to reveal that she’s also a cyborg (!) or some kind of machine.

The song itself is loaded with references to current beau Joe Alwyn and doesn’t seem to have any references to robots in it, but Swifties and non-Swifties alike had some thoughts and opinions on the meaning of the super intense sci-fi effort.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

You can watch the full music video above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now