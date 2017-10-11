Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato headlining Jingle Ball Tour

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Jingle Ball is coming up, and with it a glorious lineup and most likely a cover of a Christmas song or two. Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Demi Lovato will be joined by other favorites like Charlie Puth, The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy, and Nick Jonas. Plus, there will be a little One Direction reunion in the form of Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

The last time both Horan or Payne played a Jingle Ball show was in 2015 with their fellow One Direction members. Ironically, it was the band’s last show in the U.S. as a group. “It’s a bittersweet feeling because we knew we were getting a little bit of a break,” Payne told Billboard, “Obviously we knew it was the end and the confusion of not knowing when it’s gonna come back, what’s gonna happen next.”

Payne added that he couldn’t be prouder of his former bandmates, and that sentiment seems to run throughout the group. (May we suggest an “All I Want For Christmas Is You” duet from the boys?)

Put together by iHeartRadio, the Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will launch on Nov. 28 in Dallas and make stops in a dozen cities, ending in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 17. If you can’t make it, don’t fret: The Dec. 1 concert in L.A. will be broadcasted as a live video stream on CWTV.com and The CW app as well as various iHeartRadio stations across the country. The CW will then air the LA concert on TV Dec. 14.

Keep in mind that by the time the tour kicks off with Swift in tow, her forthcoming album Reputation will have already been released.

Sponsored by Capital One, the event’s early access tickets will be offered to cardholders through an exclusive pre-sale beginning Wednesday. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Monday. You can check out the full list of dates and performers below:

Nov. 28: Dallas, Tx., American Airlines Center: The Chainsmokers, Kesha, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, and Why Don’t We

Nov. 30: San Jose, Ca., SAP Center: Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, and Why Don’t We

Dec. 1: Los Angeles, Ca., The Forum: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Logic, Kesha, Niall Horan, Halsey, Charlie Puth, and Liam Payne

Dec. 4: St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center: Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, and Why Don’t We

Dec. 6: Philadelphia, Pa., Wells Fargo Center: The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Halsey, Logic, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, and Why Don’t We

Dec. 8: New York, N.Y., Madison Square Garden: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Halsey, Fall Out Boy, Demi Lovato, Logic, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, and Why Don’t We

Dec. 10: Boston, Mass., TD Garden: Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, and Why Don’t We

Dec. 11: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena: Fall Out Boy, Kesha, Logic, Zedd, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, and Why Don’t We

Dec. 13: Chicago, Ill., Allstate Arena: The Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, and Why Don’t We

Dec. 15: Atlanta, Ga., Philips Arena: Demi Lovato, Logic, Zedd, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, and Why Don’t We

Dec. 16: Tampa Bay, Fla., Amalie Arena: Zedd, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, and Why Don’t We

Dec. 17: Fort Lauderdale, Fla., BB&T Center: Demi Lovato, Logic, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Julia Michaels, and Why Don’t We