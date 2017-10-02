Taylor Swift reacts to Las Vegas shooting: 'There are no words'

The mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas late Sunday night — now the deadliest in U.S. history — has left 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.

And as the entertainment community reacts, both with messages of grief and calls to action, demanding policy change, Taylor Swift has also posted a missive on Twitter. “There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families,” she wrote Monday morning.

Headliner Jason Aldean, who was on stage as bullets began to spray, called the event “beyond horrific” in a note he also posted to his social media as he confirmed that his crew and family were safe.

“I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe,” the star wrote on Instagram. “My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.” He added the hashtags #heartbroken and #stopthehate.