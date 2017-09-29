Taylor Swift shares her favorite songs in this Spotify playlist — listen now

Hide away and find your peace of mind with some of these indie songs

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" is definitely not about Spotify.

Taylor Swift and the streaming platform on Friday released a new playlist titled "Songs Taylor Loves." Curated by Swift herself, songs include pop hits like Charli XCX's bop "Boys" and the lead single from Miley Cyrus' upcoming album, "Malibu."

Clocking in at 4 hours and 26 minutes, the 69-song playlist is somewhat of an indie-pop lover's dreamscape with appearances by the National, Bon Iver, and Iron & Wine. What was it that Swift used to say about indie records?

Swift tweeted a link to the playlist on Friday without comment. The pop star and Spotify previously had a notoriously tense relationship after she famously removed all her music from the streaming service in 2014. "Music is art, and art is important and rare. Important, rare things are valuable. Valuable things should be paid for. It's my opinion that music should not be free," Swift penned in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal in 2014.

Spotify later said that they hoped Swift would change her mind; Swift continued to hold her ground and said, "Well, [people] can still listen to my music if they get it on iTunes"; Spotify kept on doing their thing; and just this summer, Swift came back to the streaming platform, eventually breaking records with her new single "Look What You Made Me Do."

All's well that ends well, and now you have a new playlist to listen to while you hide away and find your peace of mind!