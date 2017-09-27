Aerosmith cancels tour amid Steven Tyler medical issue

Aerosmith has canceled the remaining dates of their South American tour as frontman Steven Tyler receives medical care in the U.S.

The announcement was made in a post from the band on the singer’s Facebook page Tuesday. “Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer, Steven Tyler, is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time,” reads the note.

The message continues: “Steven is expected to make a full recovery. With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world.”

Though specific details of his illness were not included in the post, the 69-year-old Grammy winner ensures fans that he will return to the stage. “To everybody in South America….Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico….I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down..I won’t be able to continue the last four shows of this tour,” he writes. “I flew back to the US on doctor’s orders last night after the show in São Paulo. Please not to worry… I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances….I promise I’ll be back…unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows…..As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs….’ I love you all and will be back with you soon…..”

The canceled tour dates include shows in Curitiba, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; Rosario, Argentina; and Monterrey, Mexico.