'Back in Black'! Watch AC/DC's Brian Johnson sing with Muse amid hearing loss recovery

He is, indeed, back. It’s been almost a year and a half since Brian Johnson left AC/DC after doctors ordered the singer to stop performing live because he was suffering from hearing problems. (Axl Rose dutifully filled in for Johnson on the mic as the Australian rockers resumed their tour last spring and summer.)

Three months after performing a cover of “Money (That’s What I Want)” with Robert Plant and Paul Rodgers, Johnson continued on his road to recovery, making his second foray back to the stage on Sunday night when Muse invited the singer out to sing the AC/DC classic “Back in Black” during their headlining set. The 1980 anthem was a song that Muse has covered in the past, but it proved extra colorful with the original singer of the song leading them through it, capping off the performance with a hug.

See/hear for yourself in a clip of the song at the top, as well as the full performance in this fan-shot video above.