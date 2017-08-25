Expect to see Taylor Swift's new album cover on UPS trucks everywhere

She’s dropping an album! She’s got a new single! She’s releasing a magazine! She’s teasing tours! She’s partnering with UPS! (What?)

Friday morning the shipping conglomerate announced on their socials that they are teaming with the star as the “official delivery partner” for Reputation. Get ready for the #TaylorSwiftDelivery trucks, because something tells us they’re coming in droves.

Reputation is out Nov. 10. The set’s first single, “Look What You Made Me Do” is inspiring a variety of reactions across the internet.