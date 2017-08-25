Chester Bennington's ex-wife 'disgusted' by his funeral

Chester Bennington’s ex-wife is lashing out at those who organized the late singer’s funeral, claiming both she and Bennington’s son were excluded from the service and the post-funeral events.

“I’m so disgusted on so many levels!” Samantha Bennington wrote in a scathing Facebook post on Wednesday. “My son [Draven] & I have not had an opportunity to speak not even at his funeral (that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife) no photos but one of him anywhere.”

Over 500 of the late Linkin Park singer’s family and close friends gathered for a private funeral in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in July. Despite the massive gathering, Samantha said the service was missing several people who had been important to Bennington, including his father.

“His parents were not mentioned in the program, his siblings were not mentioned, the mothers of his children were not mentioned, even his own children were not listed on the program,” she continued.

Bennington was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home on July 20. On July 24, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennington died of suicide by hanging.

He leaves behind his wife Talinda Bennington and his six children. The 41-year-old had three kids with his wife — son Tyler, and twin daughters Lilly and Lila — son Draven from his marriage to Samantha, and children Jamie and Isaiah from a previous relationship.

However, Samantha holds that Draven, 15, didn’t get to fulfill his “one wish” of praying with his siblings and throwing rose quartz gemstones into the ocean.

“Dra was never treated equally by T & never wanted to go there because of that,” Samantha wrote, ostensibly referring to Talinda. “Now, because he doesn’t want to go into the home where his father’s suicide took place, the rumors of me keeping my son from his siblings couldn’t be further from the truth! How was that dinner we all met at???”

She added that “T” did not tell her or her “31 guests” the location of a planned “after bowling celebration” — “Oh & your phone calls hours later wondering [where] we were lmfao still never mentioned where to go.”

“It was a disgusting delusional display on all people who spoke at the funeral & their characters,” Samantha wrote, adding “Karma is real.”

A rep for Linkin Park did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bennington and Samantha married in 1996 and went through a tumultuous divorce in 2005. He later said that the split took a toll on him.

“My divorce was one of the worst and best things to ever happen to me in my life. Everything I had worked so hard for was gone after we were through. Everything! I was wiped out and it was tough on my ego to let go of all of that,” he told Bullz-Eye.

“I went from living in a huge house to a tiny apartment in Santa Monica. I was so drained and bitter during that time. But I eventually learned from it and moved on. I then fell in love again and I got help facing my demons. Looking back at my first marriage, I don’t know how or why we stayed together as long as we did.”