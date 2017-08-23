Foo Fighters drop video for new song 'The Sky Is a Neighborhood'

type Music Current Status In Season Producers Capitol genre Rock

Foo Fighters continue the march toward the Sept. 15 release of their new LP, Concrete and Gold, with “The Sky is a Neighborhood,” a chugging anthem produced by pop wizard Greg Kurstin.

Frontman Dave Grohl directed the clip, streaming below, and found two brand new music video stars in the form of his daughters, Violet, 11, and Harper, 8. The two girls are amusing themselves in the fairy-tale cabin of just about every child’s dreams when a head-banging delight breaks out — yep, led by their father — on the roof above.

“One night I was lying out looking up at stars,” Grohl explained of the song’s origin via a release. “Just imagining all of these stars as places that have life on them as well, and I decided that the sky is a neighborhood, that we need to keep our s— together in order to survive in this universe full of life. But I had no music yet. I just had the title. So every day I would walk around, kind of humming this thing in my head.”

Along with the release of the video, the band is launching a constellation viewer that fans can use to explore their night skies. More information is available here.

Previously, the group has shared “Run” off the collection. That frenzied delight arrived by surprise in June and subsequently topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts. Its clip has earned an MTV VMA nod for Best Rock Video.