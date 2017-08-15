The Eagles announce fall tour dates

The Eagles announced a brief fall tour, An Evening with the Eagles, on Monday.

Kicking off Oct. 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina, the jaunt will hit Atlanta (Oct. 20) and Louisville, Kentucky (Oct. 24) before concluding Oct. 27 in Detroit.

The tour announcement follows the band’s performances at the Classic West and Classic East concerts last month. Those shows were the classic rock group’s first gigs since founding member Glenn Frey died in early 2016 at the age of 67.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The October shows will feature the retooled lineup the Eagles debuted at the Classic concerts: founder Don Henley, longtime members Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, country chart-topper Vince Gill, and Frey’s son Deacon.

To learn more about the Eagles’ upcoming tour, visit the band’s site — and for the scoop about their latest lineup, revisit EW’s recap of the Classic West.